China Wrap: Evergrande, Luneng fight back to win

Marcello Lippi's league leaders overcame second-bottom Changchun Yatai on Friday, but were made to work hard for their 18th win of the season, going behind after just five minutes.

However, two goals in nine second-half minutes from top scorer Elkeson and Dario Conca ensured Evergrande kept their unbeaten record in the CSL intact.

Luneng left it even later to produce their fightback against Liaoning Whowin, going 1-0 down after 59 minutes to an Edu goal.

Efforts from Liu Binbin and Zheng Zheng in the 76th and 80th minutes respectively earned Radomir Antic's side the win - although they still sit 14 points behind reigning champions Evergrande.

Beijing Guoan and Guizhou Renhe fell further behind the top two in third and fourth after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre on Sunday.

It had looked as though Renhe would leapfrog their opponents into the final AFC Champions League spot, as they led from the 40th minute until five minutes from time.

However, Peter Utaka's goal cancelled out Bo Qu's strike to leave both sides on 34 points.

Bottom side Wuhan Zall saw their miserable form continue as they lost their 15th game of the season and their fourth in five games, away at Guangzhou R&F.

Ning Jiang was the star man as he grabbed a hat-trick, with Yakubu and Yuan Zhang adding one each, while Hanlin Yao got Zall's only goal.

Tianjin Teda dropped within a point of the relegation zone after losing by the odd goal in five to Shanghai SIPG - Lei Wu hitting a hat-trick for the visitors.

A Jader Volnei Spindler penalty and a Carmelo Valencia goal had brought the home side level on two occasions, but Wu got his third after 78 minutes to secure the win.

Shanghai Shenxin secured a point at Hangzhou, but there was no such joy for Jiangsu Sainty who were beaten 1-0 by Dalian Aerbin.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Moreno's goal after 68 minutes ensured Shanghai Shenhua picked up all three points at home to Qingdao Jonoon.