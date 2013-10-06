China Wrap: Guangzhou win third title, Beijing third

Marcello Lippi's side continued their dominance of Chinese football with another success, which keeps their hopes for a treble alive.

Guangzhou – who have qualified for the AFC Champions League final and are in the last four of the Chinese FA Cup – sealed their hat-trick of league successes with an exciting win at the second-placed Shandong Luneng.

Zhao Xuri put the winners ahead after just six minutes, and although Gilberto Macena produced a quick equaliser, Guangzhou Evergrande scored two more goals before the break.

Rong Hao and Gao Lin were the players responsible and Zheng Zhi got the party started when he netted a fourth in the 65th minute.

Roda Antar scored a late consolation for Shandong but it mattered little as Evergrande were crowned champions once again.

Shandong are guaranteed to finish second, despite their defeat, with just three games to play.

Beijing Guoan sit third but dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Liaoning Whowin.

Zhao Junzhe put the hosts in front in the 56th minute, but Ecuador international Joffre Guerron produced an important equaliser for Beijing.

Beijing's closest challengers in the bid for third – which brings with it automatic entrance into the AFC Champions League – Guizhou Renhe, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Shanghai Shenhua.

Rolando Schiavi's own goal gave Guizhou a first-half lead, but two Firas Al Khatib penalties in the final 15 minutes of the match saw Shenhua snatch all three points.

The league's form team, Tianjin Teda, won for the fifth time in a row as they beat Dalian Aerbin 2-0 thanks to goals from Li Hongyang and Carmelo Valencia.

Other results saw Hangzhou and Jiangsu Sianty draw 1-1, while Qingdao's winless run stretched to 15 league matches after a goalless home draw against already relegated Wuhan Zall.

Guangzhou R and F beat Changchun Yatai 1-0, while Shanghai Shenxin won by the same scoreline at Shanghai SIPG.