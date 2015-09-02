Choosing Brazil over Spain was easiest decision, says Rafinha

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha did not have to think twice about pledging his allegiance to Brazil ahead of Spain.

Rafinha and Philippe Coutinho were added to Brazil's squad for friendlies against Costa Rica on September 5 and United States three days later, after Chelsea duo Oscar and Ramires withdrew having picked up injuries.

The 22-year-old Rafinha – born in Sao Paulo – is set to represent Dunga's men for the first time, despite having called Barcelona home since the age of 13, while older brother and five-time international Thiago plays for Spain.

However, Rafinha insisted: "The choice between Brazil and Spain was the easiest decision I've made in my life.

"I'm Brazilian, 100 per cent Brazilian.

"I went with my heart and chose Brazil. When you follow your heart, your dreams come true."

Rafinha added: "My Dad and I always tried to convince Thiago to play for Brazil, but unfortunately it didn't work. He got his call-up for Spain very early on."