Chris Hughton believes there is plenty more to come from Lyle Taylor

Chris Hughton has warned there is still more to come from Lyle Taylor after seeing the striker bag the two goals that helped Nottingham Forest claim a 2-0 win over Wycombe.

It was the first time this season that the Reds have claimed back-to-back victories, following their midweek 2-1 win over Coventry.

And Forest again owed a big debt to Taylor, who followed up his injury-time penalty over the Sky Blues with a first-half header and a spectacular solo goal after the break, to help secure another three points against Wycombe.

“I think there is more to come from both Lyle Taylor and Miguel Guerrero, because they are both players who have not played too many 90 minutes in recent months,” said Hughton.

“It was a crucial goal, because we were up against a team that was pushing and pushing, really hard. Until you get a second goal, the game does not open up as much as you would like.

“I am pleased for Lyle. It was a really good cross for the first goal (from Cyrus Christie). But the second goal was all his, wasn’t it? It was a fabulous finish and, when you are a striker, you want to score goals.”

Wycombe pushed Forest hard and substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa had three decent chances to score.

“If anyone doesn’t know this league, all they have to do is look at the results today. Wycombe are a team who have just come up, who have a really direct style, but who are effective at what they do,” Hughton added.

“They came into this game on the back of two good wins and I think that showed. We were up against a really tough team and we had to work hard; we had to defend very well, while waiting for our opportunities to arrive.

“You cannot underestimate the quality of the opposition and how hard you have to work to get a positive result.

“The only disappointment is that, at 2-0 up, the game was stretched, they were going for it and I thought we had two or three really good opportunities to get more goals.”

Wycombe were without manager Gareth Ainsorth in the dugout, as he recovers from back surgery. But assistant manager Richard Dobson felt their side had not let anyone down.

“Make no mistake, we watched plenty of Forest before this game and they will be right up at the top end of this league,” said Dobson.

“They are in a false position at the minute, because they have some wonderful, talented players and a very good manager. We have gone toe-to-toe with a very good side here.

“I said to the boys in the dressing room afterwards that the difference here had just been that ruthlessness when it came to taking chances.

“The second goal was the killer, because it changed the way the game was played. They were able to sit in a little bit deeper. They have some really good players who are strong on the counter-attack and they were able to do that.

“We were chasing the game and it opened up after that point. If we had kept it at 1-0, I think it would have been a really interesting finish.

“They scored both of their goals at a time when we were in the ascendency. The second one involved a little bit of luck in the form of a ricochet in the build-up but Taylor got another good goal.

“But we gave a very good account of ourselves.”