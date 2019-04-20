Chris Hughton pleased with Brighton’s determination in draw at Wolves

Boss Chris Hughton insisted he is happy to be branded boring if he keeps Brighton in the Premier League.

The Seagulls held on for a 0-0 draw at Wolves to end a run of five straight defeats in all competitions.

They sit three points above the relegation zone but will only be out of it on goal difference if Cardiff stun title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday.

It was a battling performance but the unambitious visitors were content to take a point in their survival fight.

Wolves fans chanted ‘boring’ at the Seagulls but Hughton was unrepentant and is happy if it keeps Brighton, who go to Tottenham on Tuesday, up.

He said: “Yes, at this moment it’s about effort, determination and organisation. All that’s important in these four games is getting enough points which can see us over the line.

“It’s a relief because of where we are at this moment. There’s a satisfaction in the result, we need points and it’s very difficult to get three points here.

“We knew if we came away with a point it wouldn’t be a bad one. It feels like a really good one.

“I’m hoping we can take value from the manner of the result. We knew it was going to be very difficult.

“We had to show that type of work ethic and determination. If we’d shown less we wouldn’t have got a result.

“We’ve found it very difficult getting goals of late. It’s making sure we’re hard to beat.”

Diogo Jota twice hit the woodwork for Wolves and Leander Dendoncker was denied by Mat Ryan’s point-blank save.

Wolves were the aggressors throughout the game, with Brighton failing to have a shot on target.

But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lost ground in the race for seventh, which could yield a Europa League play-off spot, and dropped to ninth.

“We had chances, we tried, we had a lot of the ball, it was not to be today. It’s just football,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to break a team down, we created situations and Brighton defended and defended well. Their main objective was not to concede.

“It’s up to us, we should do better in some moments. It was good goalkeeping, we hit the post, this is the game.

“The boys tried everything, just today the ball didn’t go in the net.”