Serie A club could make ambitious move for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen this summer

Inter Milan’s transfer head honcho Piero Ausilio was spotted at Tottenham for their victory over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night – and reports in Italy suggest he could be spying on Spurs’ Danish playmaker.

Eriksen’s future is in doubt while he won’t commit his long-term future to Tottenham, with only one year left on his contract, and he’s been most widely linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Zinedine Zidane will be given serious funds to improve the La Liga giants’ fortunes next term, after a limp campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Inter are not averse to spending big either, and could have money to play with if they sell Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic this summer.

The Nerazzurri are currently third in Serie A and on course for a Champions League finish, five points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta with seven games remaining.

