Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Eriksen fell to the floor after rushing to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half of the field.

The 29-year-old collapsed face first as the ball hit his knee, with nearby players immediately signalling for urgent medical assistance.

Christian Eriksen was taken to hospital and reported to be stable(Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)

A medic was seen performing compressions on Eriksen’s chest.

The BBC, who were showing the game live, cut back to the studio where presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards all appeared in total shock.

Coverage of the match then ended as the decision to halt play was made.

UEFA later confirmed Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and stabilised, while the Danish football association said the player was awake.

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏🏼 🤍— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

The governing body said further information on the situation would be communicated at 18.45 UK time.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” read the UEFA tweet.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Tottenham, who Eriksen played for between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Italy, were among those to show support for the player on social media.

“All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” read a tweet from the London club.