Chung eager to become FIFA president

Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon said he is the right man to replace Sepp Blatter as Michel Platini is "very much a product of the current system."

Wealthy South Korean businessman Chung has stated his intention to enter the FIFA presidential election, which will take place on 26 February next year.

UEFA president Platini on Wednesday confirmed he will stand in the election for the top job at the world governing body, but Chung believes he is the right man to lead FIFA.

He told BBC's World Football programme: "If I get elected, my job is not to enjoy the luxury of the office. My job is to change it."

With regards to Platini's bid to take over from Blatter, Chung added: "It will be very difficult for him to have any meaningful reforms. Mr Platini enjoys institutional support from the current structure of FIFA. Mr Platini is very much a product of the current system."

Blatter announced last month that he will end his long reign amid the damaging corruption scandal that has engulfed FIFA.

Prince Ali bin al-Hussein is also in the frame for the FIFA presidency after unsuccessfully standing against Blatter in May.

Liberia Football Association chairman Musa Bility has also thrown his hat into the ring for the post, claiming he is the favourite with the backing of the African continent behind him.

No accusations of wrongdoing have been made towards Blatter, who has been in charge of the world game's governing body since 1998.