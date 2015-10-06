Chung Mong-Joon expects FIFA suspension

South Korean Chung Mong-Joon's FIFA presidential campaign has been thrown into chaos after he revealed he will be suspended by the governing body's ethics committee.

Chung read a nine-page statement addressing the accusations against him at a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old believes the ethics committee are trying to sabotage his bid to become the next FIFA president.

"As FIFA revealed to media, they will give me suspension sooner or later," Chung said. "This is disappointing but not surprising because FIFA Ethics Committee have investigated me with a purpose of stopping me running for presidency.

"From early July, some friends of mine already warned me ethics committee could suspend me if I ran for presidency. But for 17 years that I had worked as vice-president, I never stopped speaking about corruption inside of FIFA and I feel proud of it."

Chung revealed in August he would run for the FIFA presidency after Sepp Blatter steps down in February 2016.

"FIFA is falling apart but still we don't have many people challenging Blatter," Chung said. "A reform of FIFA will be painful but we should not hide, we need courage."