Cisse confident of QPR survival

The 30-year-old arrived at Loftus Road on transfer deadline day and was drafted straight into the starting XI.

Cisse netted on his debut upon his return to England in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday night, the third time he has done so in the Premier League.

And Mark Hughes’ latest recruit is relishing the opportunity of leading the front-line with fellow arrival Bobby Zamora, who arrived from Fulham just hours after the former Liverpool and Sunderland star.

"It is a good thing for us that we have signed Bobby Zamora," he said. "The objective is to stay in the Premier League.

"We need good strikers and good players, it is good to play alongside a good striker and Bobby fits into that category.

"But, from what I saw against Villa, I was really impressed and 100 percent sure we will stay up."

Manager Hughes was full of praise for the flamboyant front-man and believes he will be pivotal to the club’s survival this season.

"I thought he was excellent," the Welshman said. "I think everyone understands why I wanted to bring him to the club.

"He was bright and intelligent in his running and showed the power and pace we all know he has and a good finish as well.

"He is going to be vital for us because that is something we maybe haven't had in the club before in terms of his quality and his power and technical ability."



ByBen McAleer