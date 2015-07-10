Cisse penalty enough for Newcastle at Gateshead

Steve McClaren enjoyed a winning start to life at Newcastle United, as his new side recorded a 1-0 win over Gateshead.

A penalty from Papiss Cisse in the sixth minute proved enough for the Premier League club to come out on top in a pre-season local derby at the International Stadium.

The forward converted from the spot after team-mate Massadio Haidara had been felled in the box by home defender Simon Ramsden.

Karl Darlow and Jamaal Lascelles both made their debuts for the visitors – the pair were signed last summer, but were allowed to remain at Nottingham Forest on loan last season.

Newcastle had chances to increase their lead before McClaren decided to make wholesale changes to his line-up at the interval

The former England manager sent out an entirely new XI, one that included Cheick Tiote, Gabriel Obertan and Ayoze Perez.

Obertan was denied a goal by a smart save with his feet by Shaun MacDonald, while the substitute Gateshead goalkeeper also kept out an effort from Rolando Aarons.

Newcastle’s squad are next in action against Club Atlas in Milwaukee, the first of four fixtures they play during their tour of the United States.