City captain Kompany ruled out of PSG game

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has lost his fitness battle to line up in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kompany has been sidelined since suffering the latest calf problem of an injury ravaged season against Dynamo Kiev in the previous round, but returned to training ahead of schedule and played a full part in Monday's open session in preparation for the Etihad Stadium clash.

City claimed a creditable 2-2 draw in Paris but looked defensively vulnerable for much of the contest, although manager Manuel Pellegrini told a pre-match news conference that he was unwilling to risk his star centre-back for the second leg.

"Vincent Kompany is not 100 per cent fit to it is not possible [for him to play]," Pellegrini said.

The Chilean did offer more encouraging defensive news by declaring Nicolas Otamendi would be available despite twisting his ankle during the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom and sitting out training on Monday.