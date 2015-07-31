City loan Unal to Genk

Manchester City have loaned new signing Enes Unal to Genk.

Unal was manager Manuel Pellegrini's first signing of the close-season, the highly-rated striker arriving from Turkish team Bursaspor earlier this month.

The 18-year-old travelled to Australia and Asia for City's pre-season tour, but the Premier League side have decided to send the prodigy away to gain experience in the Belgian Pro League.

Unal became the youngest goalscorer in Turkish Super Lig history when he netted against Galatasaray as a 16-year-old in 2013, while he scored four times in 37 predominantly substitute appearances for Bursaspor.