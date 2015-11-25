City must believe they can win Champions League - Hart

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart said it is time for his team-mates to start believing they can reign supreme in Europe.

City can seal qualification as winners of Champions League Group D with victory over Juventus in Turin on Wednesday.

A win against last season's runners-up would see City through to the last 16 for a third consecutive campaign and Hart is happy with the club's progress.

"It is the first time we have had the carrot of winning the second-last game to win the group, so it is a new experience for us," Hart said after team-mate Sergio Aguero talked up City's chances in Europe.

"We are moving in the right way. But we've got to have the mentality that we want to win the competition – that's the only mentality we can have. There's no point in looking to get to a certain point and then thinking, 'It doesn't really matter now'.

"We've got to be focused. We are fighting in one of the toughest divisions in the world and we are up and around the top of it, so there's no reason why we can't be competing on the European stage. We definitely need to go to the next level and make it through to the quarter-finals or semis.

"That's a lot easier said than done, but we've been given every tool required to do it and it's down to us as players. The only way we are going to keep our places and continue to be a part of it is if we do something like that."