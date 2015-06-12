City refuse to comment on Sterling speculation

As speculation surrounding Raheem Sterling's future at Liverpool rumbles on, Manchester City refused to comment on reports they have seen a £25million bid for the forward turned down.

Sterling joined the Anfield club from QPR in 2010, and has become one of Liverpool's key players over the past two seasons.

He is contracted until 2017, but caused a furore earlier this year when he turned down a new deal worth £100,000 a week.

Reports in the British media suggested that Liverpool had rejected City's bid of £25m but, when contacted by Perform, the Etihad Stadium club refused to make any comment.