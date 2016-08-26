City vow to find Hart a new club
Joe Hart has one week to find a new club after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain confirmed the club are looking to make Joe Hart "happy" and find him a new club before the transfer window closes.
Hart has become City's third-choice goalkeeper since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, with Willy Caballero and new signing Claudio Bravo now ahead of the England international in the pecking order.
The 29-year-old was given an emotional farewell from City fans as he seemingly played his last game for the club in a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League play-offs on Wednesday.
While Everton have ruled out a move for Hart, Begiristain says City are looking to find the right solution for the future of the long-serving keeper.
"I think we're going to try to find a good solution for everybody," Begiristain said.
"Now we have one week and we have to make him [Hart] happy and if he can find a solution and find a club where he has a real chance to play regularly.
"So we're going to try to help him, because he deserves the best answer from us."
