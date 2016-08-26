City vow to find Hart a new club

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain confirmed the club are looking to make Joe Hart "happy" and find him a new club before the transfer window closes.

Hart has become City's third-choice goalkeeper since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, with Willy Caballero and new signing Claudio Bravo now ahead of the England international in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old was given an emotional farewell from City fans as he seemingly played his last game for the club in a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Champions League play-offs on Wednesday.

While Everton have ruled out a move for Hart, Begiristain says City are looking to find the right solution for the future of the long-serving keeper.

"I think we're going to try to find a good solution for everybody," Begiristain said.

"Now we have one week and we have to make him [Hart] happy and if he can find a solution and find a club where he has a real chance to play regularly.

"So we're going to try to help him, because he deserves the best answer from us."