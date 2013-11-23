Clarke backs Baggies defence to stop Benteke

Benteke has scored 28 goals in all competitions since joining Aston Villa from Belgian side Genk in August 2012 and will pose a huge threat to the hosts at the Hawthorns on Monday.

The Belgium international netted in Villa's 2-2 draw in the same fixture last season, but Clarke is confident Olsson and McAuley can shackle the striker this time.

"Hopefully Jonas and Gareth will do well and control the game," Clarke said.

"Benteke has been a revelation since he signed for Aston Villa.

"He had a great season last year and he’s got in and among the goals again this season.

"He's a top player and my defenders will need to be on their toes to handle him.

"I've got confidence in the guys they can do it."