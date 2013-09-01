Clarke 'close' to deadline-day West Brom deals

The Scot had insisted on Saturday that he was worried West Brom would not complete the deals they needed, and his anxiety will surely have increased as his side's barren spell in front of goal continued against Swansea City.

The Premier League side have failed to score in their opening three matches of the new season and find themselves winless and bottom following a 2-0 loss against Michael Laudrup's men on Sunday. Ben Davies and Pablo Hernandez were on target for Swansea.

Clarke has confirmed that West Brom are working hard on bolstering their forward options and expects a late flurry of transfer activity before the end of Monday.

"I think we're close to one or two, I’d like to think that we’re close because if we’re not close it is going to be difficult to get over the line so I know that they are working really hard and hopefully between now and 11 o'clock on Monday night there will be some good news for the supporters because the supporters need some good news," he said.

"I think the squad needs some good news and even I could do with a little bit of good news.

"We have been linked with a lot of players this week, some are close to the mark and some are not close to the mark but like I said everybody is trying to make the squad better which is what we need."

The Midlands side have already made two high-profile signings in the close-season - bringing in Nicolas Anelka and Uruguay international Diego Lugano - and adding Matej Vydra and Goran Popov on loan.