Clarke only looking ahead to Aston Villa clash

Eden Hazard's stoppage-time penalty, denied Clarke a win against the club at which he served under Mourinho, also preserving the Portuguese's unbeaten home record in the Premier League as Chelsea manager.

The spot-kick was awarded for a seemingly innocuous clash between Ramires and Steven Reid with the Irishman lamenting afterwards that the draw felt more like a loss.

Despite having a fortnight to stew over the missed opportunity due to the international break, Clarke is eager to focus on West Brom's next game, against local rivals Villa.

"I don’t think you can linger and look backwards for too long in the Premier League," he told the club's official website.

"We don't get some of the players back for a while and our next game is against Villa, which is a great game at home.

"We'll take all the good bits from the Chelsea game and look forward to what should be a good derby game.

"It's not until a week on Monday, so at least when the players come back from international duty, we'll have three of four days together to prepare for the next game."