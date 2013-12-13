Clarke plays down Odemwingie reunion

Odemwingie will play his old side for the first time when Cardiff City welcome Clarke's men to Wales.

The Nigeria forward famously had a transfer to QPR aborted earlier this year, despite claiming that a deal had been agreed, and was then out of favour with Clarke before leaving.

Clarke says he has paid no extra attention to Odemwingie in the build-up to Saturday's match, though, and played down the significance of the occasion.

"Former players come back and play against you, that's what happens," Clarke said.

"People move on in football, Peter has moved on from here and so have we.

"It's possible it can happen (that he will score). He's a goalscorer and that is his position.

"If he is selected to play for Cardiff then we'll have to deal with him the same as we have to deal with anyone else they select."

Clarke was also adamant that his team would not get sucked in by the atmosphere at Cardiff, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City last week.

"Cardiff create a good atmosphere, it's a good crowd and they get right behind their team," he said.

"But we're experienced to know the crowd can't affect the play on the pitch so we go there looking to put things right."