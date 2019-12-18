Clasico ends goalless for first time in 17 years

Barcelona maintained their slender advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga after El Clasico ended goalless for the first time in 17 years.

Gareth Bale had a second-half effort ruled out for offside by VAR at the Nou Camp, while Barcelona’s best chance fell to Jordi Alba in the first period but he fired wide.

Barca remain top on goal difference from Real, who dominated a game that had been postponed in October due to safety fears surrounding the violent protests in Catalonia.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, and Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet fight for the ball (Joan Monfort/AP)

In Germany, two added-time goals ensured Bayern Munich climbed into third place in the table with a 3-1 win at Freiburg.

Robert Lewandowski moved up to third in the league’s all-time scoring chart with his 16th-minute strike, but Vincenzo Grifo hit a leveller just before the hour mark.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Joshua Zirkzee scored his first goal for the club just 120 seconds after coming off the bench to re-take the lead for Bayern, before Serge Gnabry fired home a third in the final moments of the game.

Borussia Monchengladbach have returned to the top of the table following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Paderborn.

The home side had to wait until the second half to find the breakthrough, before Alassane Plea tapped home from a Lars Stindl pass to put his side ahead. Stindl then doubled their lead from the spot in the 67th minute.

Cologne came back from two goals behind to secure a crucial 4-2 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and climb out of the relegation zone.

Goals from Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia got Frankfurt off to an ideal start and a two-goal lead after the opening half an hour, but Cologne pulled one back before half time through Jonas Hector.

The visitors then drew level in the 72nd minute through a low volley from Sebastiaan Bornauw, before the Billy Goats fought their way into a lead through Dominic Drexler, and then sealed all three points with Ismail Jakobs’ first Bundesliga goal.

DAS DING IST DURCH! HOW UNBELIEVABLE IS THAT! WHAT A FEELING! SCENES, LIMBS AND EVERYTHING ELSE!— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) December 18, 2019

Wolfsburg and Schalke were forced to share the points in a 1-1 draw at the Volkswagen Arena.

After a first half which saw 20 shots but no goals, Schalke took the lead through Ozan Kabak when he fired in from a rebounded corner. Wolfsburg eventually managed to draw level in the 82nd minute when Kevin Mbabu struck his first Bundesliga goal.

Karim Rekik scored his first goal for more than two years in the Bundesliga as Hertha Berlin recorded their second victory in two days with a 1-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen.

In Italy, an impressive Cristiano Ronaldo header put Juventus three points clear at the top of the Serie A after a 2-1 win at Sampdoria.

Juventus took the lead through a Paulo Dybala volley, before Gianluca Caprari levelled the score as Gianluigi Buffon equalled the league appearance record.

Ronaldo’s header on the stroke of half time put his side ahead, with Sampdoria finishing the match with 10 men after Caprari was sent off in added time.

Sassuolo secured a 2-0 win over Brescia with goals from Hamed Junior Traore and Francesco Caputo.