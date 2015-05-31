Clasie a target if Schneiderlin leaves - Koeman
The future of Morgan Schneiderlin is set to determine whether Southampton target Jordy Clasie, according to Ronald Koeman.
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says they have not made contact over a move for Jordy Clasie, but that may change if Morgan Schneiderlin leaves.
The south-coast club have been reported to be plotting a move to lure Clasie away from Feyenoord - who Koeman left to take over at St Mary's last June.
Koeman signed Graziano Pelle from the Eredivisie side shortly after his arrival at Southampton, and Netherlands international Clasie - Feyenoord's captain - recently admitted that he could also leave De Kuip.
Meanwhile, Schneiderlin - who was repeatedly linked with Tottenham prior to the start of the season - is thought to be the subject of renewed interest from the White Hart Lane club and their local rivals Arsenal.
Koeman told Fox Sports: "At the moment there has not been any contact [for Clasie]. There is interest for a number of our players, including Schneiderlin.
"If he [Schneiderlin] leaves, Jordy Clasie is on our list."
