Clasie a target if Schneiderlin leaves - Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says they have not made contact over a move for Jordy Clasie, but that may change if Morgan Schneiderlin leaves.

The south-coast club have been reported to be plotting a move to lure Clasie away from Feyenoord - who Koeman left to take over at St Mary's last June.

Koeman signed Graziano Pelle from the Eredivisie side shortly after his arrival at Southampton, and Netherlands international Clasie - Feyenoord's captain - recently admitted that he could also leave De Kuip.

Meanwhile, Schneiderlin - who was repeatedly linked with Tottenham prior to the start of the season - is thought to be the subject of renewed interest from the White Hart Lane club and their local rivals Arsenal.

Koeman told Fox Sports: "At the moment there has not been any contact [for Clasie]. There is interest for a number of our players, including Schneiderlin.

"If he [Schneiderlin] leaves, Jordy Clasie is on our list."