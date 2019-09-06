Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio turns down Rangers approach

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Zenit St Petersburg over the summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, he was approached by the Ibrox club but rejected their advances.

Marchisio left Juventus after 13 years in Turin last summer, making more than 300 appearances for the Italian giants.

However, he was released midway through his two-year deal in Russia after featuring just 15 times for the club an in injury-hit campaign.

