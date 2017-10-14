Clement lavishes praise on two-goal Abraham

Swansea manager Paul Clement hailed the performance of Tammy Abraham after the on-loan striker's brace secured a timely 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the Liberty Stadium.

Abraham scored either side of half-time to take his tally for the season to five goals in all competitions and helping to end a four-match winless league run for the Swans.

While it is the 20-year-old's goals that will undoubtedly draw the plaudits, Clement was quick to credit Abraham's all-round contribution to the Swansea cause.

"He's got a good smell of where to be when the ball's up in and around the penalty area," Clement told reporters.

"I was pleased with his all-round game. He improved with his back to goal and ran in behind a lot. He also helped the team defensively, which was good."

The win moves Swansea out of the Premier League's bottom three and Clement believes his side's positive approach from the outset was the catalyst.

"Based on how we'd been playing at home and how we'd been attacking, from the first whistle we were very positive with our approach," he added.

"We had a good idea that Huddersfield would continue with trying to play from the back, so we practiced situations so we could maybe win the ball high up the pitch.

"But I was also pleased with our attacking intent from the word go. We put the ball into spaces behind their defence, had willing runners attacking the space.

"I'm pleased with lots of things today. It's another clean sheet in the Premier League. That's not an easy thing to do, but we've kept four out of eight. But we also managed to find the attacking impetus that we haven't had in previous games."