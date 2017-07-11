Clement reveals 'very strong interest' in Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson will travel with Swansea City on the club's pre-season tour of the United States amid "very strong interest" in the midfielder, coach Paul Clement has revealed.

The Iceland international was instrumental in Swansea's survival under Clement last season, scoring nine Premier League goals and contributing a further 13 assists.

Leicester City and Everton - who have brought in £75million from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United - are among the clubs linked with Sigurdsson.

But Swansea are reported to have slapped a £50million price tag on the 27-year-old and Clement insisted Sigurdsson is in his plans for the new Premier League season, although accepted the club's prize asset is in demand.

"He is training hard and straightaway he is at the top of all the statistics physically," Clement told Swansea's website. "I am planning for him to be here, but there is clearly some very strong interest in him. We will have to see what happens.

"Gylfi has been an excellent player here. He has three years on his contract and if any business is going to be done, it will be done on the terms we want.

"The club recognised his contribution by giving him an extended contract last season. He was happy to stay on here. At the moment he is a Swansea player and we have to carry on looking at it that way."

Everton have already brought in Wayne Rooney, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez as Ronald Koeman aims to narrow the gap on the Premier League's top six, while Leicester have signed midfielder Vicente Iborra and centre-back Harry Maguire.