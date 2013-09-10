Clichy confident of Man City title push

City won the crown in 2011-12 in dramatic circumstances thanks to Sergio Aguero's injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the campaign.

However, they tamely relinquished the title to Manchester United last time around, finishing 11 points behind their neighbours in second - a performance that cost manager Roberto Mancini his job.

But new boss Manuel Pellegrini made several top-class signings in the close-season, with Fernandinho, Stevan Jovetic, Alvaro Negredo and Jesus Navas all arriving at the Etihad Stadium for combined fees of around £90million.

And France international Clichy believes these new players - along with the effect of having a new man in charge - can provide the impetus City need to finish top of the pile once again this term.

"New players have joined the team and we also have a new coach, so we have all the ingredients to win the title again," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"This is not only a question about the number we have, but it is also a question of mental strength. We can do it, we want to do it, and we’ll try anything, but at the moment we have to wait to see what will happen throughout the season.

"Having a new coach is the most important thing because everybody wants to work hard to show they all deserve a place in the squad.

"Of course, we had a great team two years ago and also last year and now, with four new players who have just arrived, we have an even better group."