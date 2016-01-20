Clichy ready to take his chance at City

Gael Clichy believes he needs to prove his fitness and ability for Manchester City after starting just two Premier League games this season.

The former Arsenal full-back missed the opening three months of the season through injury, but could be set for an extended run in the first team with Aleksander Kolarov now sidelined.

Clichy said he wanted to remain fit for the rest of the season and make the most of his opportunity.

"My aim for the rest of the season is to remain fit because without that I can't hope for anything," he told the Daily Star.

"I'm feeling really strong and feel good in training. I know what I'm capable of and I'm ready for any challenge that is put in front of me."

Clichy said he was glad to see the back of the knee injury that kept him out at the start of the season.

"It was quite a rare injury. A piece of bone came off in my knee so we had to get it attached again," the 30-year-old said.

"The surgeon hadn't seen many like it but you have to get it fixed.

"After about six weeks I felt really good but probably pushed it too hard. The injury and recovery period lasted about nine weeks and I'm feeling much better now."