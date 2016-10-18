Club Brugge's 'European story is over', says Preud'homme

Michel Preud'homme concedes Club Brugge's "European story is over" after they were sunk by a last-gasp penalty in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Porto.

The hosts had led for large periods of the game after going ahead through Jelle Vossen's 12th-minute opener in Bruges, but a superb strike from Miguel Layun levelled proceedings in the 68th minute.

And just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, Andre Silva kept his cool from 12 yards after Claudemir had brought down Jesus Corona in injury time.

Brugge have now lost all three of their Group G games and Preud'homme does not foresee an unlikely recovery.

"In Charleroi last weekend it was the same story, we also lost in the last minute. That's hard," he told HLN.be.

"The European story is over. Let us now learn from it.

"The players have done very well. The biggest problem was that we could not score a second time.

"If we make it 2-0, we would not have lost. We had enough chances.

"The way we played against Porto, took a lot of strength.

"In the end I had to throw fresh faces into the squad, but then you see that you do not bring the same quality."