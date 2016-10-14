Clyne hails Klopp's Liverpool revolution

Liverpool's squad believe anything is possible under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, according to full-back Nathaniel Clyne.

After taking time to implement his style of play at Anfield, Klopp's methods appear to be bearing fruit this season and Liverpool sit fourth as they look ahead to Monday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

A run of four successive top-flight wins prior to the international break underlined their threat and Clyne is delighted with how things are going under the German coach.

"He is building confidence in the team and helping us believe we can do anything," said Clyne.

"It's his man-management. He makes us believe we can win every match. He makes us believe we will work harder than our opponents, play better than our opponents – that's what he does.

"We all know our jobs and it's paying off. He has us bouncing. Everyone is enjoying it, everyone is buzzing around the place."

And the England international feels the Reds are putting on a show for the fans, too.

"I often watch our attacking players and think 'wow'," he added.

"You have to admire it. [Roberto] Firmino's touch, [Philippe] Coutinho jinking around, [Sadio] Mane taking on players, [Adam] Lallana doing Cruyff turns.

"It's good to watch. I see it all the time at the training ground and you think: 'Wow, we've got a really good team here'. The fans love it.

"It's a comforting feeling to know that if we perform well and give the ball to players in the right areas, we have a good chance of winning."