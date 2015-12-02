Clyne: Klopp is making me confident

Jurgen Klopp is encouraging Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne to be more confident when pushing forward.

The 24-year-old moved to Anfield ahead of the 2015-16 season and has started all 14 of their Premier League fixtures so far.

He admitted to holding back in the early stages of his Liverpool career, but disclosed the role Klopp is having in removing those shackles.

"When you come to a new club you may hold back and don't take so many risks, but now I've played a few games I can take more risks," Clyne said in quotes reported by The Guardian.

"I can go out there and express myself and because he has confidence if you lose the ball you don’t worry. You just go out and do it again.

"He's tried to make me more confident in my ability as a player to go and express myself – not to hold back and keep going forward. He said openly: 'Don't hold back, you're a good player, go forward.'

"He's been just working on my confidence really. He's extra confident in my ability to get forward and to develop as a player."

Along with Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, Clyne is part of a trio of former Southampton players who will return to St Mary's Stadium for a League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

He is hoping he will be well received by the fans of his previous club but will still be aiming for victory as a step towards silverware.

"The fans are always good to me, so I am hoping for a good reception," he added.

"I'm not sure it will be good to see the fans, they booed Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren [in previous encounters], so hopefully they'll get the stick.

"I hope I get a good reception, I guess it will make a good atmosphere.

"Get a win over Southampton and we will be in the semi and another step towards the final."