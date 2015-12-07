Clyne: Newcastle loss came at the worst time for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne says defeat to Newcastle United was made even worse by the fact the Premier League's other top sides also struggled.

The Reds fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at St James' Park on Sunday, meaning they failed to take advantage of dropped points from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Liverpool's loss was only their second since new manager Jurgen Klopp took charge and Clyne wants to see an immediate response.

"It made this loss an even bigger loss for us, knowing what happened on Saturday with the other teams not getting the points they wanted," the England international told the club's official website.

"We wanted to come out here and look for the win and take [the confidence] from the last games into this game.

"But Newcastle played a good game and made it difficult for us and we found it hard to break them down. At the end we gave away two sloppy goals and lost.

"There are still a lot of games to be played and still a lot of points and we will keep pushing.

"We thought that we had enough to get the win today but we are a group in training and we will work harder to get the win the next game.

"It is important that we bounce back quickly. The December period, there are a lot of games coming up, so we have all got to be fit and raring to go and keep the confidence going into those games."

Following Thursday's Europa League game against Sion, Liverpool will face West Brom at Anfield.