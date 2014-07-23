Coach Low quashes Germany exit rumours

The 54-year-old led his country to World Cup glory courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final on July 13.

Captain Philipp Lahm subsequently announced his decision to step down from international duty and there were rumblings that Low, after eight years in charge, may also decide to end his tenure on a high.

However, Low - who penned a new deal with the German Football Association (DFB) last October to extend his reign beyond the 2016 European Championship - has revealed his intention to remain in charge after letting victory in Brazil sink in.

"We had agreed before the World Cup that we would sit down down after the World Cup in peace and analyse the tournament, as we have done in every tournament," he said in an interview with the DFB's official website.

"I have not renewed my contract with the DFB until 2016 to end it prematurely. I just needed a few days to let everything sink in in order to get my emotions under control and to direct the gaze back forwards.

"As national coach I have always felt the enormous confidence of the association. President Wolfgang Niersbach is representative of the outstanding support.

"I personally could not imagine a better DFB president. He has always believed in us. Now he has left me a few days and had complete understanding that I just needed time."

After triumphing at the World Cup, Low has now set his sights on further success at Euro 2016 in France.

"At the moment I can think of nothing better than to continue working with this team to lead them at the European Championship in France," he added.

"I am as motivated as the first day at the DFB. We celebrated a huge success in Brazil, there are still other goals we want to achieve."