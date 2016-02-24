Cocu: PSV can still progress

PSV coach Phillip Cocu feels the Eredivisie leaders still have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Wednesday's scoreless draw against Atletico Madrid.

The Eindhoven side struggled to break down Atletico's defence and needed goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep them in the match a number of times in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

But they held firm even after Gaston Pereiro was sent off in the 68th minute to keep their chances alive, much to the satisfaction of Cocu.

"We are satisfied with the result. We played a big part with 10 players and this was the best result we could get in that circumstances," Cocu told SBS6.

"We now have to try to score a goal in the away game. I still think we have a chance of going through. It's an away game and it will not be easy, but we have shown in the past that we can score goals. We have everything left to play for.

"Atletico did great on the counterattack in the first half, but we improved after the break. You cannot afford to lose focus against them. They also showed they can play some great football, they are very good in small spaces.

"But we did well and a draw is a good result in the end. We were unable to make the most of our attackers' pace. It’s very hard to create chances against Atletico. We got only one, but they got three, so we are happy with the draw."

Defender Jeffrey Bruma was equally satisfied with the draw as he was impressed by Atletico's attacking prowess.

"We are satisfied with the scoreless draw. It was a difficult game," Bruma said.

"We knew how they would play, with long balls toward Griezmann, but we still gave three chances away. We were prepared, but they are very good and very fast. We escaped a few times.

"We got some chances ourselves, too, though. We knew there would probably not be any goals after around 60 minutes or so.

"We finished with 10 players, so it is a good result in the end.”

PSV travel to Atletico for the second leg of the round of 16 tie on March 15.