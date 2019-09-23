Colchester boss McGreal could stick with winning formula for Spurs clash

Colchester manager John McGreal could again name an unchanged side for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Premier League Tottenham.

The U’s, who knocked out Crystal Palace on penalties in the last round, beat Leyton Orient on Saturday with the same starting XI making it successive League Two victories.

Leading scorer Luke Norris is pressing for a recall, the four-goal forward having to make do with a late substitute appearance against Orient along with midfielder Tom Lapslie.

Winger Callum Harriott (quad) and midfielder Harry Pell (Achilles) continue their recovery.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will utilise his squad for the trip to Essex, which starts a run of seven matches in the space of 21 days.

Teenage forward Troy Parrott, 17, could be handed a debut. Midfielder Dele Alli and defender Davinson Sanchez were left out at Leicester on Saturday, so should be drafted back into the squad.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, though, is set to be absent again following the birth of his third child.

Midfielders Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) both continue their recovery.