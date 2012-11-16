Cole backs Welbeck to go all the way

Cole, an integral part of the famous striking quartet that helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 1999, also believes that playing at a club like Manchester United will give Welbeck the platform he needs to develop all of the attributes required to become one of Europe's most feared forwards.

"Danny can go as far as he wants to go", said Cole speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.

"Any player in his position can go as far as they want to go. Ultimately, it's down to the individual and it's about how you want to drive yourself onto the next level."

Cole himself benefited from going out on loan to Fulham during the early part of his career, and feels that Welbeck is now reaping the rewards of his loan spell at Sunderland during the 2010/11 season.

"His progression has been massive over the last couple of years. He's gone on loan to Sunderland, had a good loan period, then come back to Manchester United and exploded onto the scene.

"He's playing and scoring goals for England, he's playing and scoring goals for Manchester United, and it's a big plus to have a homegrown talent coming through the system."

Welbeck scored his ffith international goal on Wednesday night as England lost in Sweden, and with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie both struggling with injuries ahead of upcoming trip to Norwich City, the striker will be keen to prove his worth and cement his place in the starting line-up.

By Daniel Caw