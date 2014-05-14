Cole confirms second West Ham spell over

The 32-year-old Londoner returned to Upton Park on a free transfer in January 2013 after a disappointing spell at Liverpool,

However, Cole started only six Premier League games for Sam Allardyce's side this season and is now on the lookout for a new club after his 18-month deal came to an end.

He told talkSPORT: "I'm a free agent now and I'm looking for a new club.

"My relationship with West Ham is great, but obviously it didn't work towards the end of this season. I didn't play enough.

"So I'm just going to take my time over the summer and find the right fit.

"At this stage of my career finances are not important for me, I want to enjoy my football, I want to compete and I just want to play more."

Cole, who started his career at West Ham, has been linked with a move to Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.

He boasts 56 caps for England, but last represented his country in 2010.