Cole joins Sacramento in US third tier

Former West Ham, Chelsea and Celtic striker Carlton Cole has joined Sacramento Republic FC in the United Soccer League.

The 32-year-old was released by Celtic in June after making just five appearances and scoring one goal for the Hoops, but Sacramento head coach Paul Buckle said Cole's Premier League experience would make him an invaluable addition.

Cole began his career in the Premier League with Chelsea, where he made 26 league appearances after making his debut in 2002, but will be plying his trade in the third tier of US soccer after joining Sacramento, who are fourth in the USL's Western Conference.

Buckle told the club's official website: "Cole needs no introduction. In terms in what he has done in the game, he has played at the highest level throughout his career and it shows he is a top player and a very good professional.

"When he became available, we realised the good he can bring, his invaluable experience and that he can score goals."