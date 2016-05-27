Cole says Mourinho has 'something to prove'

Andy Cole feels Jose Mourinho has "something to prove as an individual" following his appointment as Manchester United manager on Friday.

Mourinho, who signed a three-year contract with an option to stay at the club until at least 2020, succeeds Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, but arrives with his reputation tarnished following his sacking by Chelsea in December.

Former United striker Cole, who won five Premier League titles under Alex Ferguson, is hoping Mourinho can transform the club's fortunes after the disappointing reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

He told MUTV: "He has something to prove as an individual and he will try to get Manchester United, one of the biggest powerhouses in football, back on the right track.

"Hopefully it will be a marriage made in heaven and we can start competing again."

Two more former United players Quinton Fortune and Jesper Blomqvist also outlined their delight at Mourinho's arrival.

Fortune said: "I played against his Chelsea team and they were very difficult to break down.

"I was also fortunate to meet him a few years ago when we played the Real Madrid legends and he came into the changing room. He spent 15 minutes with us and you could see his nature, it was very nice of him.

"He is possibly the best manager in the world and I'm excited."

Blomqvist added: "I think Mourinho is a very smart manager. He will see how United as a club has worked throughout history and he will take that into account, when thinking about his new goals, how he wants United to play and everything else."