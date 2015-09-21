Cole to train with Celtic ahead of potential move, confirms Deila

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has confirmed former England striker Carlton Cole is set to train with the Scottish Premiership side with a view to him signing a deal.

The Norwegian boss stressed the 31-year-old free agent was not on trial, but instead getting a feel for the club ahead of a potential move.

Cole spent the last nine seasons with West Ham - eight of which were at Premier League level - and played 23 times in the top flight last season.

"We will have talks with him and see him in training as well this week," said Deila. "We will see if it is something that will happen or not.

"It is not [a trial]. He has been in London his whole life, so he has to see what he is coming to and then we will see if it is something that he likes and we like as well."

Deila talked up Cole's ability, saying he has confidence in the player's ability to make an impact on the squad in Glasgow.

"I think he is a very good football player and he has shown in the Premier League and also the Championship that he can score goals," continued the 40-year-old.

"He is different to what we have. He is a target man, very good in the air and strong and that is something that, if everything fits, could be good for us."

Cole has seven caps for his country, all of which were picked up between 2009 and 2010.