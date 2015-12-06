Coleman compares Deulofeu to Ronaldo

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman said team-mate Gerard Deulofeu reminds him of a young Cristiano Ronaldo.

Deulofeu starred in Everton's midweek League Cup victory at Middlesbrough, which booked the club's place in the semi-finals against Manchester City.

The 21-year-old attacker has tallied six Premier League assists and has caught the eye in Everton's six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, so much so that Coleman has compared the Spaniard to Real Madrid's three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I remember when Cristiano Ronaldo broke on the scene first at Manchester United and he was known for his stepovers," said Coleman.

"Well, the goal Gerry [Deulofeu] set up at Middlesbrough the other night was similar, with the stepovers and then a great final ball."

Former Barcelona winger Deulofeu also scored his third goal of the season at Middlesbrough as he continues to link up with Everton's other star attackers.

"I was asking Romelu Lukaku earlier how many goals Gerry has set up for him and he said seven, so I'm sure Rom is looking forward to playing with him for the rest of the season," Coleman added.

"But what I like about these young lads is that there are no egos. They are all great lads."

Speaking ahead of Everton's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Monday, Coleman said silverware is the goal this season for Roberto Martinez' side, which is built around talents like Lukaku, Deulofeu, John Stones and Ross Barkley.

"Two seasons ago was brilliant but two years down the line, they are all better players," he said.

"The manager made a big statement in the summer with John [Stones], showing that he didn't want to get rid of his best players. The four young lads are up there with the best young talents in Europe and I'm sure if there was a top ten, they'd all be in it.

"We want to keep them together, along with our experienced lads. I’ve been here seven years now and they are flying by, so you do want to win silverware and it would be special to do it here."