Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss

Championship strugglers Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Chris Coleman as their new manager.

Coleman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light and arrives after a superb six-year spell as manager of Wales, leading his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The 47-year-old, who has previously managed Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and AEL, will be in charge for Tuesday's visit to Aston Villa as he attempts to kick-start the Black Cats' woeful season, which has seen them win just once in 17 games, leaving them bottom of the league.

"It's an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man," Coleman told the club's official website.

"The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here."

Sunderland set an unwanted record on Saturday as a 2-2 draw with Millwall meant they became the first club in English football history to go 20 consecutive home games without a win.