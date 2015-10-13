Coleman urges Wales to 'do something special' at Euro 2016

Chris Coleman has challenged his Wales players to make their mark on Euro 2016 after closing out their triumphant qualification campaign with a 2-0 Group B win over Andorra.

Andorra's dogged defence was breached by Aaron Ramsey five minutes after half-time and a late strike from Gareth Bale – the Real Madrid star's seventh in qualification – preceded jubilant celebrations in Cardiff to mark the country's first successful passage to a major international tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

"We can celebrate now," said Coleman, as quoted by UEFA.com.

"It was one of those games where we knew the opposition were going to defend on the edge of the box.

"I hope the Welsh nation are happy, they deserve it. They've kept urging us on and they keep thanking us by showing up in numbers both home and away.



"I was always argued against the golden generation tag because I didn't think they had earned it.

"But now they have the opportunity to go on and do something special. They've proved they are good players.

"It's always been about what we can achieve in terms of qualification and now they are getting all the plaudits now and they deserve it."

Wales captain Ashley Williams helped the home defence to their seventh clean sheet in 10 qualifiers and paid tribute to his manager.

"He simplifies everything for us," Williams told BBC Sport. "Every time we step onto field we are right up for it.

"We always try to perform for him, we are disappointed for him when we lose."