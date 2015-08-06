Coloccini signs new Newcastle contract

Fabricio Coloccini has put to rest speculation surrounding his future by signing a one-year contract extension at Newcastle United.

The deal keeps him at the club until the end of the 2016-17 season and Newcastle confirmed he will remain as captain for the upcoming campaign.

The 33-year-old Argentine defender had been linked with a move to join former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace, but the Selhurst Park boss ruled out a bid on Wednesday.

"From day one at the club, Fabricio has been a stand-out character and I'm delighted we have secured his future with us," head coach Steve McClaren said of Coloccini, who has not featured for the St James' Park club during pre-season due to an Achilles injury.

"Once we sat down together to iron things out, I knew straight away his heart was with the club and the new contract was agreed very quickly.

"Fabricio is my captain. He is a leader, hugely respected throughout the club and a top-class player on top of that."

Coloccini added: "I am very happy to have signed a new contract. I have been here for seven years and I love this club. I feel part of the family at Newcastle United.

"Headlines and speculation are normal when a player only has one year left on their contract, but the club have shown they want to keep me and that has made me feel very happy and very proud.

"I am also very happy to continue as the captain of this football club. Captaining Newcastle makes me so proud. I am not from this city or this country, and so to be given the responsibility of wearing the armband every week is a very special thing."

Coloccini arrived at Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna in 2008 and has made 248 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.