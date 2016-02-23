Coloccini touch and go for Stoke game

Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini picked up a slight calf injury during their training camp abroad and could miss next week's Premier League clash with Stoke City.

Steve McClaren's relegation-threatened side have been training in La Manga in a bid to bolster their hopes of pulling clear of the drop on their return to action at the Britannia Stadium next week.

"Captain Fabricio Coloccini suffered a slight calf strain during the club's recent training camp in La Manga," Newcastle confirmed in a statement.

"The Argentine defender subsequently underwent a scan, the results of which have shown that the injury is not as bad as has been reported.

"The club's medical staff are working hard with Coloccini to try and ensure the centre-back is available for selection at Stoke City in eight days' time."

Following their 5-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last weekend, Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League, below Norwich City on goal difference.