Colombia coach: Spain match high-risk

Gomez named an 18-man squad to meet Spain at the Bernabeu in Madrid in a friendly next Wednesday.

"It's a match with a very high risk, for many reasons, it can be a match of four results where you can win, draw, lose or maybe get hit by a glut of goals," Gomez said.

"Spain are a well reinforced Barcelona who play every eight days and we have not got together for four months with this team that's going to play, so these are very big disadvantages against the best team in the world."

However, Gomez has placed the emphasis on attack with his selection which includes Giovanni Moreno, best player in the Argentine league in the last six months playing for Racing Club, and Porto striker Radamel Falcao Garcia.

Gomez, who coached Colombia in their last appearance at a World Cup finals in France in 1998, took charge again last May. He is preparing his team for the Copa America in Argentina in July and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He has presided over two wins and three defeats in seven friendlies.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Nice), Luis Enrique Martinez (Once Caldas)

Defenders: Luis Amaranto Perea (Atletico Madrid), Mario Yepes (AC Milan), Camilo Zuniga (Napoli), Pablo Armero, Christian Zapata (both Udinese), Juan David Valencia (Atletico Junior)

Midfielders: Abel Aguilar (Hercules CF), Yulian Anchico (Pachuca), Freddy Guarin (Porto), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Udinese), Carlos Alberto Sanchez (Valenciennes)

Forwards: Giovanni Moreno (Racing Club), Falcao Garcia (Porto), Dayro Moreno (Once Caldas), Hugo Rodallega (Wigan Athletic), Adrian Ramos (Hertha Berlin)