Colombia Wrap: Late strikes send Cali clear

Torijano and Rivas struck in the 82nd and 88th minutes respectively as Cali came from behind to overcome Once Caldas 2-1 and clinch their third win from as many games in the finals series.

The win on Saturday saw Cali move to nine points halfway through the group stage, six points clear of second-placed Millonarios, who have a game in hand.

The top teams from each group will play off for the Clausura title and Cali look well-placed to claim a berth in the final.

Once Caldas struck just before half-time at the Estadio Palgrande but Cali continued their brilliant finals form with a late flurry.

In the other Group B fixture over the weekend, Millonarios defeated Deportivo Pasto 2-0 to leave both teams on three points.

Millonarios will play their game in hand against Once Caldas on Wednesday.

In Group A, Junior maintained their three-point lead at the top with a scoreless draw versus second-placed Atletico Nacional, while Santa Fe defeated Itagui 2-1.

Junior sit top of Group A with seven points with Atletico Nacional (four points), Santa Fe (three) and Itagui (zero) taking up the other positions.

Atletico Nacional and Santa Fe have only played two matches but will complete their game in hand on Thursday.