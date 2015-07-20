Columbus Crew 3 Chicago Fire 1: Kamara, Higuain lead hosts

MLS All-Star Kei Kamara and Federico Higuain both scored as Columbus Crew defeated Chicago Fire yet again, this time winning 3-1 against 10 men on Sunday.

Kamara, who was named in the All-Star team that is set to face Tottenham on July 29, inspired the Crew to a 1-0 win in Chicago on Wednesday.

And the Sierra Leone international striker was at it again four days later as the Crew claimed back-to-back wins over the Fire and jumped up to second in the Eastern Conference.

The Crew are only five points adrift of leaders DC United, while the Fire remain bottom of the table.

After severe weather forced kick-off to be delayed at Columbus Crew Stadium, Higuain wasted no time giving the home side the lead from the penalty spot inside the first minute.

Higuain stepped up and converted his fifth goal of the season after Ethan Finlay was fouled in the penalty area.

The Fire responded seven minutes later via David Accam but Kamara restored the Crew's lead in the 17th minute, rising highest to head past goalkeeper Sean Johnson as he took his season tally to 14 goals.

Chicago were dealt a blow five minutes into the second half, when Jamaican striker Jason Johnson saw red.

The Crew made the most of their numerical advantage in the closing stages, with Finlay completing the scoring seven minutes from time.