Columbus Crew show support for injured fan

The MLS franchise's match with FC Dallas was postponed on Saturday after a lightning bolt struck outside the Columbus Crew Stadium.

A statement from Columbus confirmed that the contest had been rescheduled for Sunday because "an individual was injured during the inclement weather" and taken to hospital.

The individual in question has since been revealed as Stu Tudor, a lieutenant with the Colombus fire department.

Columbus and Dallas played out a goalless draw in Sunday's encounter, but it was evident that football was secondary to most in the stadium, with players signing banners of support for Mr Tudor that the fans had displayed following the full-time whistle.

"First, I want to give our best wishes and thoughts and prayers to Stu Tudor and his family," head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter said in a statement on their official website.

"We are all in his corner and he is one of us. He has been on our mind in the last 24 hours."

Defender Eric Gehrig echoed the sentiments of his coach, conceding that the incident had severely affected the players.

"What happened last night really affected us. He (Tudor) was our first thought pulling back into the stadium today," Gehrig said.

"We are pulling for him and wishing him well."