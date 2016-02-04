Columbus Crew sign Norwegian forward Ola Kamara

The Columbus Crew announced the signing of Norwegian forward Ola Kamara on Thursday, adding insurance up top amid contract negotiations with MLS MVP finalist Kei Kamara.

Ola Kamara most recently played for Norwegian side Molde, scoring 14 goals in 29 appearances in 2015 while on loan from Austria Wien. The 26-year-old, who has seven caps for Norway, also has spent time with Tippeligaen clubs Stabaek and Stromsgodset and second-tier German side 1860 Munich.

Per MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We have been tracking Ola for quite some time,” Columbus coach Gregg Berhalter said in a news release. "Not only does he bring a different attacking profile to our club, but his scoring record and past production speaks for itself. We are confident that he has a bright future with Columbus."

Ola Kamara joins fellow offseason acquisition Conor Casey as depth behind Kei Kamara, who tied for the MLS lead with 22 goals last season but told The Washington Post last week that he is not pleased with his current contract situation in Columbus.