Coman fit to face Arsenal

Bayern Munich have been boosted by the return to fitness of Kingsley Coman ahead of their Champions League clash at Arsenal.

The winger missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Werder Bremen with a sprain, but is available for Tuesday's Group F meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Coman was part of the Bayern squad that set off for London on Sunday, although Arjen Robben remains sidelined with an adductor injury.

"Arjen Robben is close to a comeback but is not yet match fit," read a post on Bayern's official website.

Bayern sit top of the group having won both of their games so far, while Arsenal are without a point following surprises defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos.

"I'm feeling very good," said Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has 19 goals in his last 11 games for club and country.

"Arsenal are under pressure, but they're always dangerous at home."